Today is Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the interurban stations were crowded the previous night and that morning with passengers who were disappointed with the long delays on the west route occasioned by icy tracks and trolleys. A train leaving Champaign that morning struggled to go 3 miles in an hour.
In 1971, Illinois basketball star Nick Weatherspoon would potentially be able to play against North Carolina State in the first round of the Gator Bowl Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla. Weatherspoon had an ankle sprain.
In 2006, a new ice cream shop was coming to Savoy the next year. Marble Slab Creamery, a Houston-based chain in business since 1983, was to have a new shop at Savoy Plaza between Pages for All Ages and the Schnucks grocery under construction. The franchisee, Scott Henderson of Savoy, said he and his wife, Michelle, hoped to open the shop in February.