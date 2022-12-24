Today is Friday, Dec. 24, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Bert Cole, 22, of St. Joseph, was electrocuted while working on a transformer at Fithian. Mr. Cole, an employee of the Illinois Traction System, was killed after coming into contact with a high-tension wire.
In 1972, a twin-engine private airplane crashed and burned near the Bloomington-Normal Airport, killing the two Missourians aboard.
In 2007, highways were treacherous for holiday travelers in the aftermath of a blustery snowstorm that causes blackouts for thousands of homes and businesses and hindered air travel.