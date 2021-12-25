Today is Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Fred Gaiser, driver of the Chester & O'Byrne taxi company of Champaign, was held up near Philo by three bandits who relieved him of $20 (about $320 in today's dollars) and released him south of Mattoon. He returned to town by train.
In 1971, a neighbor helped remove J.C.V. Taylor, 94, a former Champaign County Board member, from his two-story farmhouse, which was gutted by fire on Christmas Day.
In 2006, when it came to things like airplane travel and going to the movies, Americans seemed to have no problem rubbing elbows with their fellow strangers. But a growing number of hospitals were coming to the conclusion that when folks are sick, they'd really rather be alone. After a long history of boarding strangers together in semi-private rooms, hospitals were often converting to all or mostly private rooms when they remodeled or added new space.