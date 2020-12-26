Today is Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the University YMCA hosted more than 200 students and faculty members on Christmas Eve with gifts and caroling. Santa Claus arrived via a pulley between and the YMCA and an adjoining building. The figure of Santa was illuminated by electricity.
In 1970, Harv Schmidt’s Illinois basketball team faced its most important non-league game when they challenged the tall and powerful Villanova squad in Honolulu. The lone firsthand radio account was to come via radio station WLRW-FM.
In 2005, the Salvation Army of Champaign County got another unexpected boost in its annual kettle campaign the previous week. Three more gold coins were found in kettles in Champaign — one on Thursday and two on Saturday, bringing to four the number of gold coins received that year. The coin found Thursday from a kettle at the Savoy Walmart was a 1-ounce Lady Liberty minted in 2001 and believed to be worth just over $500 ($660 in today’s dollars), according to Maj. John Turner.