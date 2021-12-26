Today is Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, hundreds of suggestions for slogans for Champaign continued to come into the office of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce, including: “The Brain of the Prairie States,” “Champaign the leaders; others imitators,” and “Champaign: Opportunity’s Gateway.”
In 1971, a basketball coach whose team was averaging 89.6 points a game shouldn’t have had a care in the world. The only problem that Illinois freshman team coach Jim Wright had was that his team was also giving up 88.8 points a game.
In 2006, while electric customers in many area communities could expect their electric bills to increase by 40 percent starting the next week, residents of Rantoul and Farmer City wouldn’t see any changes at all in January. Both owned their electric utilities and were not subject to the same rules private electric companies had to follow when setting rates.