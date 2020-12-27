Today is Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, safecrackers got away with $1,000 in cash (about $13,400 in today’s dollars) from the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Champaign. Nitroglycerin was used to blow the door off the safe.
In 1970, Urbana 70, the ninth Intervarsity Missionary Conference, was to open that weekend at the University of Illinois and continue through New Year’s Eve.
In 2005, to most people, the house at 213 W. Harrison St., Danville, was a gigantic eyesore at best. George Weisiger was not most people. The St. Joseph man looked past the peeling green paint, sunken roof, rotting floors, chipped plaster walls and broken windows and saw a beautifully crafted Italianate Revival-style house. “It’s kind of a wreck now, but it’ll be a beautiful house — one day,” said Weisiger, who launched a renovation earlier that year.