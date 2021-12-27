Today is Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign County State's Attorney Roy Cline went to Springfield to attend the annual meeting of the Illinois State's Attorney's Association. Cline was on the program to talk about prohibition.
In 1971, Urbana's acting police chief, Charles Pummill, had been removed and was being assigned as a temporary juvenile officer, Mayor Charles Zipprodt said.
In 2006, the mother of a teen killed in April at a Danville parking garage asked aldermen to consider erecting a memorial at the garage for her son. Charles Christopher Gaston, 17, of Danville died April 5 from head injuries when a stairwell collapsed at the city's Walnut Street garage, 22 N. Walnut St. "I'm asking you to mend my pain by erecting a memorial," said his mother, Carol Barfell.