Today is Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the weatherman said the minimum temperature the previous night was 13 degrees below zero. It was the first time that year that the temperature had dropped below zero.
In 1970, the Champaign County Forest Preserve District announced that ice skating would be available at Lake of the Woods Park. Free coffee would be provided for skaters.
In 2005, "The Whip" radio station, home of traditional country, blues and bluegrass music, was to be moved into a brand-new studio by Jan. 1, thanks to financial help from Farmer City's tax-increment-financing fund. Station manager Larry Williams said WWHP 98.3 FM was being moved box by box every day into a new facility behind the existing station on North Main Street.