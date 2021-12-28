Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign’s magnificent Virginia Theatre was to be dedicated that night. The grand opening, “The Bat,” would have a specially prepared musical program. The performance was to start at 8:15. A.W. Stoolman built the Virginia within two weeks of the time announced for its completion.
In 1971, as many as 770 jobs at the University of Illinois were on the chopping block because of a 10 percent budget cut proposed by the Illinois Board of Higher Education.
In 2006, all but two of the 13 candidates for city office in Champaign faced challenges to their nominating petitions. Objections were filed to the petitions of both mayoral candidates — incumbent Jerry Schweighart and challenger Charles Mingee — as well as to nine of the 11 city council candidates: incumbents Tom Bruno and Giraldo Rosales, and challengers Patricia Avery, Annette Williams, Freddie Gordon, Bill Glithero, Karen Foster, David Short and Michael Henley. The council candidates were running for three available at-large seats and would face each other in a Feb. 27 primary that would narrow the field to six.