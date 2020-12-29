Today is Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, William Gilliland, the 8-year-old boy from 4 miles south of Bondville who was accidentally shot by his father, was expected to live, but it was believed that he probably would never see. The child was a patient at the Julia Burnham Hospital. He was shot in a hunting accident.
In 1970, bylaws for the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board were approved. The bylaws outline the duties and responsibilities of board members.
In 2005, Rose Henton had a suggestion for anyone searching for a New Year’s resolution: Mentor a child with Big Brothers Big Sisters. “It just makes an enormous amount of difference with a child,” said Henton, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermilion County.