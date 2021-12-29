Today is Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the policy of the management of Champaign’s Virginia Theatre, which opened the previous night, would be to run as a movie house most of the time, with occasional road shows as these were available. The theater surely merited the approval that the most enthusiastic had bestowed upon it.
In 1971, a record $550 million road-building program in 1972, including action on Chicago’s Crosstown Expressway and three big freeways downstate, was announced by Illinois highway officials.
In 2006, Joe and Dawn Taylor, owners of Sleepy Creek Vineyard, were knocking on doors in the Catlin area in a quest to change Catlin Township from dry to wet. In the next three weeks, the Oakwood area couple needed about 100 more petition signatures to get a question on the April 17 ballot asking voters to end prohibition in Catlin Township. Without the change, the Taylors couldn’t sell wine from their vineyard.