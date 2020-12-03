Today is Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, L.A. Busch was set for his last day as Champaign County state’s attorney. He finished moving his library of several hundred volumes the previous night and his office was barren except for fixtures. The drawers of Busch’s desk contained an assortment of gruesome relics, including murder weapons that figured in most of Champaign County’s many murders over the previous eight years. Some of these he presented to friends and others he kept.
In 1970, the Urbana school board placed two Urbana High School students on probation for the rest of the year for the distribution of obscene materials on school grounds. The materials involved were newsletters critical of certain Urbana administrators with a general anti-establishment tone. The newsletters were interspersed with obscene words and poems.
In 2005, Champaign school officials were stepping up efforts to promote a proposal to build and improve schools that was to be part of a March referendum. Professional pollsters were making calls that week to registered voters in Champaign to find out more about what they thought about the proposal, which would address a list of facility needs yet to be defined by a committee that had met regularly that fall. The poll was part of the package of services bond underwriters Stifel Nicolaus & Company Inc. offered to orchestrate the campaign for work on the schools.