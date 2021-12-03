Today is Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, E.E. Alger, general manager of the Alcru company, which owned the Colonial Theatre in Urbana, arrived in the twin cities the previous night to find the theater packed and police trying to handle the overflow at the door. He immediately authorized his local manager to begin looking for a new, larger theater.
In 1971, the Champaign Park District was considering a $3.8 million program ($25.70 million in today’s dollars) that would include a 15-acre lake at Seeber Park, which adjoined Parkland College, a senior citizens center at Eisner Park and recreation buildings at Centennial, Douglass, Seeber and Mattis parks.
In 2006, for Mike Bruegge, there was no doubt the old Menards store on Anthony Drive was the right location for his new Ashley Furniture HomeStore. “It’s the highest-profile site in the county,” he said. “We’ve targeted not only Champaign-Urbana, but the entire region, and it’s very visible and easy to get to.” Ashley Furniture expected to open its doors Dec. 18. The store, at 602 W. Anthony Drive, C, would employ 28 people, he said.