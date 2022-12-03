Today is Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, two Danville men were arrested by Champaign police for allegedly selling liquor while two Champaign men were also arrested for allegedly having liquor in their possession. One pleaded guilty and was fined $100 (about $1,800 in today's dollars).
In 1972, the Parkland College Black Student Association charged that Parkland’s financial aid office discriminated against the school’s Black students. Association Vice President Preston Ladson said peaceful picketing of the school might start in the near future if financial assistance was not made more available to Black students.
In 2007, within hours of the announcement that Illinois would play USC in the Rose Bowl, more than 100 students in dozens of tents were braving the chill to make sure they’d be in line when the ticket office at the Assembly Hall started selling tickets the next morning.