Today is Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the estate of Champaign banker and businessman Benjamin Franklin Harris was worth $625,000 ($8.4 million in today’s dollars), consisting of $225,000 ($3 million today) in personal property and $400,000 ($5.4 million today) in real estate, according to the petition to probate his will.
In 1970, an Illinois state senator obtained temporary custody of his son after charging that the 20-year-old youth had come under the influence of a witch. Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Kankakee, said his son had come under the influence of a 47-year-old Kankakee woman.
In 2005, University of Illinois officials were warning basketball fans to beware of counterfeit tickets being sold to UI games. UI Deputy Police Chief Krystal Fitzpatrick said counterfeit tickets were discovered and seized at the Assembly Hall as the Illini hosted Southeast Missouri State.