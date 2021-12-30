Today is Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Charles L. Platt of New York was chosen to plan the University of Illinois campus for the next 50 years. “In the last eight or 10 years,” said W.L. Abbott, one of the university’s trustees, “the University of Illinois has doubled in size until now there are 8,000 students on the campus. Very little building has gone on during that time because of war conditions. Now all accommodations are full, the campus is crowded and a new one must be laid out.”
In 1971, some Urbana aldermen said they would work to overturn Mayor Charles Zipprodt’s decision to remove Charles Pummill as police chief.
In 2006, cable television customers who got Insight Communications’ “classic” 70-channel package could expect to pay 5.9 percent more for it the next year. The rate was set to rise from $47 a month to $49.75 a month, effective Jan. 1, said Melody Brucker, Insight’s district vice president in Champaign-Urbana. Subscribers to Insight’s basic 22-channel package wouldn’t see any increase. Their monthly rate was to remain at $11.50.