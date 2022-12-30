Today is Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1972, a sweeping reorganization of the Urbana Police Department by police Chief Charles Leary included Officer Susan Mcintosh, the first local woman patrol officer, reassigned as youth unit officer.
In 2007, the University of Illinois could bring in about $2.3 million from participating in the Rose Bowl, but it’s not cheap to fly the players, coaches, band members and others out to Pasadena. The UI will spend upward of $2 million to go to the Rose Bowl, officials estimate.