Today is Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, complaints regarding trains blocking the University Avenue and Chester Street crossings resulted in a pledge from an Illinois Central official that orders strictly forbidding obstructing the streets would be issued immediately.
In 1970, the Illinois Capitol was bemused, bewildered and startled by the disclosure that the late Secretary of State Paul Powell had left a hoard of more than $800,000 in cash ($5.2 million in today's dollars) in his Springfield apartment. The announcement was made by John S. Rendleman, chancellor of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. "He must have saved his money when he was young," said Democratic state Auditor Michael J. Howlett.
In 2005, an Ohio attorney asked the State Board of Elections to investigate whether Republican gubernatorial candidate Andy Martin actually lived in Illinois, but the request came two days too late. "No action will be taken unless an objection is filed, and the objection period closed Tuesday," said Steve Sturm, legal counsel for the State Board of Elections. Martin, also known as Anthony R. Martin-Trigona, told The News-Gazette the previous week that he was living in Chicago.