Today is Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Staley store, a few miles west of Champaign, reported another burglary. Thieves entered by forcing open a rear door, ransacking the money drawer and emptying a showcase of cigars and tobacco.
In 1971, citing concern for the Urbana Police Department, the city and police Chief Charles Pummill, Alderman Tim Johnson said he would not make a motion to reinstate Pummill as chief.
In 2006, the Rose Bowl, at 106 N. Race St., U, was clearly a smokers’ bar. And its customers and bar employees alike were dreading the new year, when Urbana’s smoking ban for bars was set to go into effect. A similar ban was set to go into effect Jan. 31 for Champaign’s bars and restaurants. Urbana’s restaurants and workplaces, except for bars, became smoke-free Aug. 1. Many bar owners said they feared a drop-off in business once the ban took effect — particularly during the winter months, when sitting at outside tables wasn’t a good option.