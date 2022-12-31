Today is Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Briscoe Browning, the alleged so-called “ripper” who has terrorized Twin City women for the past six weeks by seizing a dozen or more, threatening to cut their throats, has been arrested.
In 1972, construction of a drug detoxification area of the Champaign County jail will begin in early January at a cost well beneath the $5,000 county Sheriff Everett Hedrick predicted would be necessary for the project.
In 2007, the scene Sunday at Universal Studios was similar to a tailgate before an Illinois home game. Hundreds of fans made their way to the CityWalk for a short pep rally featuring Ron Zook and the Illinois team on the eve of the Rose Bowl, where the Illini take on USC.