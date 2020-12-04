Today is Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, creditors of the defunct Citizens Bank of Homer were to hold a mass meeting at the Homer Masonic Temple to accept or reject a plan of settlement proposed by some of the depositors.
In 1970, a spokesman for the Illinois Central Railroad said that the carrier was complying with an order to upgrade service on its Panama Limited passenger trains. The Illinois Commerce Commission ordered the IC to restore dining and lounge cars and keep sleeping cars on the route.
In 2005, the County Market in southeast Urbana had a whole new look and some new products to go along with it. The store at 1819 S. Philo Road underwent a $2.5 million remodeling both inside and outside, and customers would find some new products in the deli — ready-made, home-cooking style entrees that could be taken home and heated up for dinner, said Jerry Kettler, spokesman for the store’s owner, Quincy-based Niemann Foods.