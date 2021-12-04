Today is Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, bids for two local highway widening projects were to be opened Dec. 20 in Springfield. One was on Springfield Avenue west of Champaign and the other was just east of the Urbana city limits. The extensions were to be 8 feet wide, with each extension on the north side of the existing pavement.
In 1971, a group of about 80 Champaign Centennial High School teachers heard an explanation from the school board about what evidence was needed to dismiss a student for gross misconduct. The meeting was closed to the rest of the public.
In 2006, for what city officials hoped would be the last time, a reworked Burnham development agreement was to come before the city council for approval. Redevelopment efforts at the former Burnham City Hospital site had been going on for more than five years, with the current developer, The Pickus Companies of Highland Park, the third the city had worked with. But the $40-million-plus Burnham 310 project finally appeared ready to go, with a groundbreaking ceremony planned at the site.