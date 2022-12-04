Today is Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the man believed to have recently attacked several women in Champaign escaped from a sheriff’s deputy by jumping through a coach window while en route to the state hospital at Kankakee. William Johnson escaped just north of Paxton and police were on the lookout for him.
In 1972, the gathering of another session of the state Legislature in January could bring new life to the proposal to lower Illinois’ legal drinking age for beer from 21 to 18. State Rep. John C. Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, said “I am absolutely in favor of lowering the drinking age.”
In 2007, hourly parking rates in the heart of downtown Champaign would increase to 50 cents the next year and then 75 cents in 2009 under a revised proposal by city staff. The proposal also called for a 50 percent increase in the fine for parking at an expired meter, to $15, up from the current $10, starting Jan. 1.