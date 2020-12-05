Today is Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, University of Illinois President David Kinley said if the state tax commission were to lower the state tax rate later that month, it would seriously harm the UI’s effort to secure adequate support from the state.
In 1970, Gov. Richard Ogilvie recommended passage of the state’s proposed constitution, saying it would “mark the birth of a new era, a new Illinois.” The proposed constitution was to go to voters Dec. 15.
In 2005, a local developer said he was close to an agreement for a new Walgreens drugstore at the northwest corner of Neil Street and Kirby Avenue. Paul Tatman, manager of Illini Hospitality LLC, said he and Walgreens officials reached agreement on most of the terms and that there was a Dec. 9 deadline to make a deal.