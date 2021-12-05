Today is Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, First Lt. Charles Walton, the officer in charge of the aircraft course at Chanute Field in Rantoul, was killed in a truck accident near Penfield. He was 29 years old.
In 1971, a fire broke out at Edison Junior High School in Champaign, causing extensive damage to several rooms before it was extinguished by 40 Champaign firefighters using five trucks and 15,000 gallons of water.
In 2006, Democrats took five votes to unite behind a peacemaker, C. Pius Weibel, as chairman of the Champaign County Board. The current Democratic chair, Barbara Wysocki, and vice chair Steve Beckett, both of Urbana, held on to committee chairmanships, though. Democrats controlled the board, 15-12, but had trouble controlling their caucus as their votes were split among Weibel, Wysocki and Tony Fabri, a county board member and head of the Democratic Party in Champaign County.