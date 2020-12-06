Today is Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, two gambling raids by Champaign police netted 43 men on gambling and liquor charges. One raid was at T.T. Taggart’s place on North Market Street and the other was at a barn on North Fourth Street.
In 1970, Farmer City and Mansfield residents voted overwhelmingly to consolidate the school districts for the two communities. The issue received a majority vote in all four precincts, passing overall, 782 to 360.
In 2005, Richard Quick was reinstated as Rantoul’s fire chief. Circuit Judge Michael Q. Jones ruled that while Quick’s decision to have a firetruck repaired in Urbana rather than by the village’s central maintenance department violated village policy, it did not warrant removing Quick as chief. Jones ordered the village to reinstate Quick as fire chief and give him all back pay and benefits he would have received if he had not been dismissed.