Today is Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, four men who were arrested for theft in the Illinois Central yards north of Champaign had been released for lack of any evidence against them.
In 1971, Chicago Mayor Richard Daley announced that Democratic slatemakers had chosen Paul Simon to run for governor against incumbent Richard Ogilvie and for U.S. Rep. Roman Pucinski of Chicago to challenge U.S. Sen. Charles Percy.
In 2006, a central piece of local aviation history was being razed on a plot that once was far outside Champaign but was fast becoming enclosed by development. A sturdy old aircraft hangar that was part of the original Champaign Municipal Airport, located at what had become a field near where Mattis Avenue crossed Interstate 74, was being demolished to make way for development. "That's a stubborn old building," developer James Burch said of the hangar that was built in 1928 at a cost of $12,000. "They really built that thing. We thought we'd have it down in a couple days, but nope."