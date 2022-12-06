Today is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Clyde Lambert, an electrician, was arrested by Urbana police who learned he was wanted for jumping bond after being convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to prison in Jackson, Ohio.
In 1972, Champaign City Council soundly rejected a resolution supporting deposits on all soft drink, beer and malt liquor containers.
In 2007, University of Illinois Chancellor Richard Herman helped light a giant menorah on the UI Quad on the second day of Hanukkah.