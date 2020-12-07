Today is Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Urbana Police Department was instructed to enforce rigidly an ordinance requiring bicycles and horse-drawn vehicles to carry lights at night. The mayor also called attention to the use of slingshots by boys and requested the police to stop it.
In 1970, Everett J. Hedrick took over as Champaign County sheriff with a vow that crime in the county would be reduced or he would find out why. Hedrick took up where he left off four years ago, replacing former Sheriff Russell Chaney, who could not run for re-election under Illinois law.
In 2005, the Champaign Park District board wanted the city to require subdivision developers to donate land or cash for future city parks. The park board voted 4-1 the previous week to support a mandatory land- or cash-dedication policy and asked the Champaign City Council to consider enacting such a policy. The park board was also asking that the Urbana Park District, Urbana City Council and Champaign County Board consider mandatory land-donation policies.