Today is Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, resolutions adopted by the Champaign County Good Roads Association were to be forwarded to the county board, asking for a $2.5 million bond issue (about $40 million in today’s dollars) for road construction. If approved, it would increase the county’s good roads mileage from 75 to 200.
In 1971, after three years of discussion, defeat once at the hands of a Republican city council and three revisions, Urbana had a sign-control ordinance. It was approved with Mayor Charles Zipprodt, a Republican, voting in favor.
In 2006, longtime residents who missed the old Par 3 golf course in Champaign were likely going to enjoy The Legends subdivision in southwest Champaign. The proposed development, a mix of apartments, duplexes and condominiums and some commercial lots, would be centered around a nine-hole “executive” golf course and driving range that would be open to the public. The development would be on farmland owned by former Champaign County Board member Francis “Bud” Barker.