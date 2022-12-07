Today is Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, police interfered with a first-class gambling party at the corner of Chester and Market streets, Champaign. Police escorted the company of 10 men to the police station where each paid a fine of $27.50 (about $485 in today’s dollars).
In 1972, Blackjack Mulligan and Cowboy Bob Ellis took part in a tag-team match at Champaign Central as part of a program to raise money to renovate the high school quadrangle.
In 2007, Salvation Army bell-ringers in Urbana struck gold as an anonymous donor dropped a gold coin into one of the agency’s familiar red kettles at the County Market store on Philo Road. It was the fourth straight year a gold coin was given at that location. The coin was a one-ounce gold Lady Liberty, then valued at $794.