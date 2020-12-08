Today is Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Dan Morrissey, the only bidder at a master’s sale, got an 80-acre tract of land 8 miles north of Champaign, for $220 an acre (about $3,000 in today’s dollars). It was appraised at $330 an acre ($4,400).
In 1970, Roger Pogue, a Decatur lumber dealer and heir to a long University of Illinois trusteeship held until recently by his uncle, was to assume full voting rights as a UI trustee. He replaced Chicago millionaire W. Clement Stone on the board.
In 2005, voters said they valued the quality of education in Champaign schools and supported the educational goals of the district’s consent decree, but when pollsters started putting price tags on bond issues to improve district buildings to advance those goals, support dropped quickly. Bob Miner, a representative of Stifel Nicolaus and Co., which conducted the polling, told members of the district’s facilities committee about the poll of 400 registered voters conducted between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. It showed showed that 55 percent put education at the top of their lists of priorities, but only 45 percent said they would be likely to support a $100 million bond issue that would cost the owner of a $150,000 home about $9 a month.