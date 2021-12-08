Today is Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, after shaving the bill from former Judge W.G. Spurgin for his defense of wife murderer John Christmas from $1,500 to $250 (about $24,000 to about $4,000 in today’s dollars), the Champaign County Board of Supervisors voted to limit future fees for the defense of paupers accused of a crime to no more than $200 ($3,200 today). Christmas was convicted and put to death by hanging the previous month.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie endorsed state Rep. James Nowlan, R-Toulon, as his running mate for lieutenant governor. Nowlan, 30, was editor of a weekly newspaper and a former junior college instructor.
In 2006, five University of Illinois students were lucky to escape with their lives after they smelled gas in their apartment, called the Champaign Fire Department and officials discovered a lethal level of carbon monoxide in the air. The incident happened Nov. 30, and city Neighborhood Services officials had since condemned the apartment, No. 48 at 102 E. Gregory Drive, after an inspection revealed problems with how the gas furnace and water heater were vented. The city wanted to inspect two other apartments immediately below the condemned unit, and corrections might be required for all 48 individual furnaces in the apartment building, according to Susan Salzman, property maintenance supervisor for the city.