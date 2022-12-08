Today is Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office established a bureau of identification and would exchange records of known criminals with police bureaus in Ft. Leavenworth, Kan., New York City and Chicago to keep close touch on the movements of dangerous criminals.
In 1972, Republican Urbana Alderman Tim Johnson announced he would not seek the GOP nomination for mayor. Johnson, 26, appeared to be his party’s leading candidate after incumbent Mayor Charles Zipprodt, a first-term Republican, announced he would not seek re-election because he could not accept the $14,500 salary set by the council.
In 2007, hundreds of people turned out at the Arcola High School gym for the funeral of Marine Cpl. Allen Roberts, a native of Kemp and an Arcola High School graduate who died the previous week after a vehicle crash near Al Asad, Iraq. Cpl. Roberts was buried with full military honors at Arcola Cemetery.