Today is Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, three Bloomington men were in Champaign, looking onto establishing a motor truck express business between the two cities and possibly extending it to Peoria and Danville. They said after the construction of the state road between Danville and Peoria, they should be able to make trips every day, no matter the weather.
In 1970, about 200 University of Illinois students agreed at a meeting that they hoped to form a campus tenant union.
In 2005, the owners of the Home Run Food Mart, 1509 Washington St., sued Urbana, seeking to overturn a city demand that the business must hire an armed, licensed security guard or face the loss of its package liquor license. The city demanded in late October that the owners Ramzi AlSaqri and Jim Saqri implement a security plan put together by Urbana police Chief Eddie Adair, which included hiring an armed, licensed security guard who would patrol the store and grounds from 4 p.m. until close.