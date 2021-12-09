Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the crew of an Illinois Central train thought they frustrated attempted robbers in Humboldt, near Mattoon. Seeing a man clinging to the front of a mail car and signaling to a car at a nearby stop, the engineer of the train ran it into Mattoon at full speed. The man escaped in Mattoon, dashing away from the train crew.
In 1971, former State Sen. Everett Peters of St. Joseph and Sen. Bernard Neistein, D-Chicago, were indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury for failing to report ownership in racetrack stock as required by statements of economic interest. Peters said he “may not have filled out a paper right.”
In 2006, state Comptroller Dan Hynes sent an e-mail promoting an online petition urging U.S. Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., to run for president in 2008. Hynes lost to Obama in the 2004 Senate Democratic primary but now appeared to be one of his biggest supporters.