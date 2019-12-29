Today is Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, because of the lack of a pumper truck, the Urbana Fire Department was unable to save the $6,000 residence of Mrs. Ruth R. Dillman, east of the county home, when it caught fire yesterday morning. Had there been a means of throwing water, the blaze could have been extinguished quickly. But with only chemicals at hand, the firemen could save only some furniture and outbuildings.
In 1969, a Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad freight train derailed Sunday, sending 13 cars slamming into bridge supports for the U.S. 150 overpass east of St. Joseph and collapsing two spans of the bridge. Initial estimates say that it will be closed until summer.
In 2004, the completion of Restoration Urban Ministries’ new building in northwest Champaign is tantalizingly close, and yet still so far away. The charity needs about $200,000 to finish renovating the 10,000-square-foot former Borchers warehouse it bought this fall.