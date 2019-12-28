Today is Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, people interested in the progress of foreign students at the University of Illinois should be particularly interested in Section Z of the Rhetoric I where the use of the English language is being taught to representatives of 12 nations from the East and West, from nations of the Old World and from the New. In that class of 25, more nations are represented than in any other class in the university, among them Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Russia, Greece, Portugal, Finland, China, Japan and the Philippines.
In 1969, Illinois lost its first basketball game of the year, falling 59-58 to Washington State in Portland, Ore.
In 2004, Paul Burlett plans a different kind of New Year’s Eve celebration and everyone is invited — everyone who rides a bicycle. If the roads remain clear of snow and ice, Burlett will lead an approximately 22-mile, round-trip bicycle trek from Atwood to Ivesdale at midnight on New Year’s Eve.