Today is Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, heavy immigration that had taxed the facilities at Ellis Island and delayed unloading of steamships in New York City was only temporary and presaged no great influx of foreigners that would affect the country’s labor market, in the opinion of immigration authorities. They estimated that the next year’s immigration through New York would be only be 300,000 as compared with pre-war figures of between 800,000 and 1 million annually.
In 1969, Farmer City, Gibson City, Gilman and Clinton would no longer have Illinois Central Railroad passenger service if the company’s petition was granted by the Illinois Commerce Commission.
In 2004, the Central Illinois Mosque and Islamic Center in Urbana launched a fundraising drive to help families of victims of the South Asian earthquake and tsunami. A request for contributions was made after special prayers for the victims. Those prayers were to be offered after the regular Friday prayers at the mosque.