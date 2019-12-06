Today is Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the University of Illinois was to close Dec. 12 for the holidays. An announcement from Dean T.A. Clark said the council of administration had not yet decided on a reopening date “because of the coal shortage in houses where students reside,” and no further comment would be made. Also, Supervising Architect J.M. White said the university would release no coal for local use. White said the coal was of such a nature that it would not be used satisfactorily to operate household heating plants, and it was needed to keep campus buildings warm.
In 1969, a public hearing to consider the location of a proposed freeway from Decatur to Bloomington was to be held Dec. 30 in Springfield, said Illinois Public Works Director William Cellini.
In 2004, a proposed apartment and commercial building in the heart of Campustown had some campus merchants worried about the temporary loss of more than 135 parking spaces. The G6 Group, made up of JSM Development and local developer George Shapland, was proposing a building with two floors of retail and office and several floors of student apartments at the northwest corner of Sixth and Green streets. Behind the building, the city intended to build a parking garage to accommodate 400 to 500 vehicles.