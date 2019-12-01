Today is Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Champaign residents and merchants were asked to burn only half as many lights in their homes as usual in a resolution passed at a meeting of the city fuel commission. Under the conservation rules already in existence, no display window or sign lights could be turned on, in order to conserve the use of coal.
In 1969, the Fighting Illini basketball team was to open the season against Butler at the Assembly Hall. Butler coach Tony Hinkle was starting his 41st and final season as head coach of the Bulldogs.
In 2004, clerical workers at the University of Illinois planned to picket campus administrative offices to protest the UI’s latest contract offer. The UI’s three-year contract with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3700 expired Aug. 29, and the two sides had been negotiating since May.