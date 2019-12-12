Today is Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Daily News reported that the nation’s coal crisis had struck Champaign and there was less than a day’s supply at the city’s coal gasification plant and the Urbana & Champaign Gas, Electric and Railway Company’s power plant. “Each user of gas and electricity is called upon by city officials to report violations as a matter of self-protection. Unless those who will not of their own accord conserve coal, everyone will be made to suffer,” said the News.
In 1969, the firm that operated the Champaign-Urbana bus system said it would drop its petition requesting permission to discontinue service if both cities accepted a new subsidy proposal. C-U City Lines said it would continue operations until June 1 if the cities agreed to make up any operating losses between Jan. 1 and that date. The bus company said it lost more than $16,000 the previous year.
In 2004, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U, was to present its annual live Nativity scene from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Church members played the parts of Mary and Joseph, the Wise Men, shepherds and an angel on top of the stable. The event included live animals. Music was provided by the church choir.