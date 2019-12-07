Today is Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the council of administration at the University of Illinois made arrangements to send students home in alphabetical order during the coming week, although those who were ill or living in houses where heating facilities were lacking could leave first. Students would be sent home in groups no larger than 1,000 a day, as that was the most the railroads were able to transport with their reduced schedules. The problem was related to a nationwide strike by coal miners.
In 1969, a three-way race for the Republican nomination for county clerk was to feature F. Harold Brown, a Rantoul grocer, and two assistant supervisors in Cunningham Township, Dennis Bing and Wayne Applegate. Incumbent county clerk John P. Hill said he planned to retire at the end of this term.
In 2004, Barbara Wysocki’s political gamble paid off with the chairmanship of the Champaign County Board. Wysocki, an Urbana Democrat, was elected chairwoman by a 15-12 margin over four-year incumbent Democrat Patricia Avery. Wysocki’s victory was made possible by an alliance with the board’s 12 Republicans. She received all of their votes, along with three Democratic votes, including her own, plus Steve Beckett and Brendan McGinty.