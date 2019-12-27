Today is Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Grover Cleveland Alexander, star hurler for the Chicago Cubs, soon will join the Illini forces as an instructor in the science and art of pitching a baseball, and he is expected to arrive at the university in late January. Alexander was offered an instructorship by athletic director George Huff and he accepted the chance to instruct the men who will hurl for the Illini.
In 1969, Urbana Public Works Director John Goddell said he is looking forward to the city’s purchase of a closed circuit television camera system that will be used to inspect the city’s sewers.
In 2004, if traffic lights around Champaign-Urbana seem a little brighter these days, it isn’t your imagination. Both cities are replacing the traditional incandescent traffic signal bulbs (a single bulb) with clusters of light-emitting diode, or LED, lights, which have many points of light and are indeed brighter.