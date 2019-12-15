Today is Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the new St. Mary’s Hospital at White and Fifth streets in Champaign was opened to the public. A large number of people visited the rooms. The building would not be ready for patients before the first of the year because some of the necessary furnishings had not arrived.
In 1969, 19 people were arrested after a series of disturbances in Champaign and on the University of Illinois campus. Champaign Police Chief Harvey Shirley said the Monarch Tavern was closed after disturbances there.
In 2004, when it came to holiday decorating in the dorms, snowmen and winter scenes were in, but Christmas trees were out. The University of Illinois Housing Division took down four trees in residence hall dining rooms in response to one student complaint and questioning by some staff. “We did have a couple of trees up for a little while, and that’s not our policy, to have trees and religious symbols up, so we took them down again,” said Kirsten Ruby, assistant director of marketing.