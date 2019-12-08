Today is Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Urbana Courier reported that the Champaign Daily Gazette was being sold to D.W. Stevick, the owner of the Champaign Daily News, for $70,000. “The coalition of the Gazette and News is the natural result of conditions affecting all newspapers. Champaign is not a large enough business center to support two papers of the size and pretensions of the two that were trying to live where there was room for but one,” said the Courier.
In 1969, many black students at the University of Illinois were said to have skipped classes Monday morning to observe the death of Black Panther Party leaders Fred Hampton and Mark Clark, who were shot to death in Chicago.
In 2004, two new Urbana City Council members were likely to take their seats. Mayor Tod Satterthwaite was to seek confirmations for Democratic appointees Lynne Barnes for Ward 7 and Dennis Roberts for Ward 5 during a special council meeting.