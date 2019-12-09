Today is Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, the Champaign Daily News said it would raise its subscription price to 20 cents a week beginning Dec. 14. “The News is forced to either raise its price or give to its readers a smaller and inferior paper. For the last few weeks, it has had to economize in paper by omitting the page of comics and other interesting features from its columns,” The News said. “This has not been a success, as has been evidenced by the multitude of complaints received.”
In 1969, following the recommendation of the regional planning commission staff, the Urbana Plan Commission voted to deny a request for a conditional-use permit for a drive-in theater on U.S. 45. An increase in traffic congestion was one reason for the denial. The other was that the theater would not be compatible with existing and proposed uses for the area.
In 2004, after 34 years spent making the Champaign Park District a household name in recreation circles, Robert Toalson was getting a new park named in his behalf. The park was a new one soon to be developed in the new Ashland subdivision at the southeastcorner of Prospect Avenue and Olympian Drive.