Today is Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, automobile tourists who had been puzzled on the best route for their next weekend trip were to receive the benefit of the highway weather service, which was being organized by the United States Weather Bureau. Information on road conditions throughout Illinois and surrounding states was to be assembled in Springfield and in bulletin each Friday for distribution to newspapers, press associations, automobile clubs, garages, hotels, business houses and commercial associations. Bulletins issued in Springfield would include the Springfield-Decatur, Champaign, Danville, Crawfordsville and Indianapolis route.
In 1969, a 13-mile section of Interstate 57 from Champaign to Rantoul was set to be opened, Gov. Richard Ogilvie said. I-57 segments still remaining to be completed were Tuscola to Pesotum and Rantoul to Onarga.
In 2004, Supervalu, the nation’s largest publicly held distributor of groceries, planned to substantially increase its presence in Champaign-Urbana as part of an initiative to gain a larger share of the nation’s growing produce sales. The Minnesota-based company planned to break ground on a new 150,000-square-foot produce-only warehouse on a 26-acre lot at Apollo and Mercury drivesin the Apollo Industrial Subdivision off North Market Street in Champaign.