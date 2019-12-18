Today is Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, Harry Harn, a member of the Industrial Workers of the World, left after he had been given a hearing in Bloomington. Harn came to Arcola a couple months ago and had been employed as a millwright in the construction of a new mill. During his stay here, he made his home at the Saratoga Hotel. He had a supply of IWW and Socialistic literature, which he is said to have distributed. He also had many arguments with people in the hotel lobby. Some persons in Arcola considered his talk seditious and he was reported to the authorities with the result that a federal authority came to Arcola from Bloomington.
In 1969, the new junior high school in Urbana will be ready next fall, said architect Tom Jackson of Jackson and Cook. The school on East Washington Street will house students in grades 7 through 9.
In 2004, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources cited budget cuts as the reason for nearly 90 layoffs it recently ordered, including the site superintendent and sole full-time employee at Harry “Babe” Woodyard State Natural Area in Vermilion County. But as it turns out, 75 percent of that employee’s salary is actually paid for by a federal government wildlife program, said state Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville.