Today is Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1919, a statement from University of Illinois Dean T.A. Clark said the reading room and recitation rooms in the Commerce Building were to stay open from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. each day as long as the coal shortage lasts to accommodate students whose rooms were too cold to study in. Reports had been coming in that the coal supply was exhausted in many homes. Since the libraries and seminars were already overcrowded, it was necessary to open some other building.
In 1969, plans to build two new Welles Department stores in Champaign-Urbana were unveiled by the company. One would be at the corner of Mattis and Bradley avenues in Champaign and the second at the Sunnycrest Shopping Center on Philo Road in Urbana.
In 2004, Danville was looking at using tax-increment financing to help revitalize predominantly commercial areas by sparking private investment and increasing the tax base. City officials had been researching the option and areas in town that could benefit from it for more than a year and were moving forward with plans to launch two tax-increment-financing districts in areas surrounding downtown the next spring.